2 former Portsmouth players that would fit perfectly into Cowley’s current XI

Portsmouth are one a number of teams currently in the mix for a League One play-off place this season.

Danny Cowley’s side currently sit seventh in the third-tier standings, just a point off the play-offs, although they are 12 adrift of the automatic promotion places.

There is undoubtedly plenty of talent in this Portsmouth squad, although they are far from the first group of players at Fratton Park, where that has been the case.

Indeed, you do get the feeling that there are a number of those who have represented the club in the past, who could be big assets to the club in their current position.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two former Portsmouth players, who could well be useful additions, to Cowley’s current side.

Yakubu

Although Cowley has often played with two centre forwards this season, Portsmouth have struggled for regular sources of goals, which may well go on to cost them in the race for a play-off place.

Only summer signing Colby Bishop has found the net on more than three occasions in the league since the campaign began, the addition of a striker with the sort of goalscoring touch that Yakubu had during his time at Fratton Park, would be a major boost for the club.

The Nigerian scored 43 goals in 92 games during his time with Pompey – only Ronan Curtis, playing more games at a lower level has more for the club this century – with Yakubu’s goal tally including 29 in 67 Premier League games, meaning he would surely thrive if he was not to link up with the club at League One level.

Sylvain Distin

With just three senior centre backs on their books, who between them have an average age of just over 30-years-old, it does seem as though Pompey could benefit from the addition of some extra depth to their central defensive ranks.

One former Portsmouth man who could certainly take on that mantle well is Sylvain Distin, who was a regular at Fratton Park in the Premier League for between 2007 and 2008, also famously helping them to FA Cup glory.

As a result, not only would the Frenchman provide depth to Pompey’s defensive options, but his vast top-flight pedigree, which extended well beyond his time with Portsmouth, would make him a hugely reliable, and indeed popular, member of Danny Cowley’s current side.