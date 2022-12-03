2 former Norwich City players that would fit perfectly into Smith’s current XI

Norwich City are set to make their return to Championship action next Saturday with a trip to Wales to face Swansea City.

The Canaries will be hoping to deliver a positive response to the 2-1 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Middlesbrough last month when they take on the Jacks.

Whereas Norwich do currently occupy one of the play-off places in the second-tier, they know that a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months will result in them slipping down the league standings.

Canaries head coach Dean Smith could opt to add to his squad in the upcoming transfer window in an attempt to boost his side’s chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Norwich players that we feel would fit perfectly into Smith’s current XI…

Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia left Norwich following the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2021 as he sealed a move to Aston Villa who were being managed by Smith at the time of this signing.

A versatile player who is capable of playing in a number of different attacking roles, Buendia would unquestionably be an asset for the Canaries if he was still at the club.

During what turned out to be his final season at Carrow Road, Buendia set the second-tier alight with his performances as he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for his team-mates.

Less effective in a Villa shirt this season, the 25-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion despite making 17 appearances in all competitions.

James Maddison

James Maddison is playing the best football of his career at Leicester City and thus it was hardly a shock when he was recently called up to represent England in the World Cup.

If Maddison was currently part of Norwich’s squad, he would be able to create a plethora of chances for the likes of Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki which would result in the club achieving a great deal of success in the Championship.

Before moving to Leicester in 2019, Maddison provided an impressive total of 29 direct goal contributions in 53 appearances for the Canaries.

A stand-out performer for the Foxes this season, the 26-year-old has helped his side accumulate 17 points in the top-flight by scoring seven goals and producing four assists in 13 league appearances.

Think you know everything about Norwich City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Josh Sargent scored this season? 5 7 9 11