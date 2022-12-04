2 former Ipswich Town players that would fit perfectly into McKenna’s current XI

Ipswich Town were in a bit of a mess when Kieran McKenna arrived at the club part-way through last season.

Where the club were at then compared to now is night and day, and that is testament to the Northern Irishman.

Indeed, this campaign, the Tractor Boys are having a fantastic campaign, and as we approach the halfway point of the League One season, the club are looking strong contenders for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

With that said, for a bit of fun, we thought we’d look back at some of the fine players the club have had on their books over the years and pick out some that would fit into Kieran McKenna’s side brilliantly.

Here are the two we have chosen.

Terry Butcher

In at centre-back, it was hard to look past Terry Butcher, particularly with England on our mind given the ongoing World Cup.

We’ve all seen the famous picture of Butcher in the blood-drenched three Lions shirt and having someone that can play on in those sort of conditions would be a welcomed addition in the Ipswich backline.

As good as Luke Woolfenden is at the heart of the defence, Butcher there in this current side would have added some real steel at the back.

He was combative, tough and aerially dominant in his career and surely a player of a calibre McKenna would love to have in his side.

Kieron Dyer

For a more attacking player, we’ve gone with former Ipswich Town winger Kieron Dyer.

In this current Ipswich side he could play in two positions, arguably, either right midfield, with defensive responsibilities, or in behind the strikers.

That versatility is part of the reason for his selection here, although we’d play him in attack in behind someone like Freddie Ladapo, interlinking with Marcus Harness or Conor Chaplin on the left.

After coming through the youth ranks at the club, Dyer went on to have a fine career in the game, which included spells at Newcastle and West Ham, as well as earning 33 England caps.

Ipswich born and bred, he would know exactly what promotion would mean to the club and the town, too, and in my opinion, you can never have too many local players like that in the side, especially when they possess the ability of someone like Dyer.