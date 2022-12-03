2 former Coventry City players that would fit perfectly into Robins’ current XI

After a slow start to the Championship season, Coventry City were flying before the World Cup break and sit just two points away from the play-off places.

As well as that, due to the fixture issues they had earlier in the campaign, the Sky Blues have two games in hand on most of their rivals.

So, the support will be excited about the season restarting later this month but they will also recognise that more work needs to be done on the squad.

That could be down to the prospective new owner coming in and providing funds, if possible, for Mark Robins to strengthen the squad, with one or two additions potentially transforming this group.

And, here we look at TWO former players who would have been perfect to help this current side…

George Boateng

There’s a lot of quality in the Sky Blues midfield but the prospect of combining Gustavo Hamer with a prime George Boateng is one that would excite the Coventry support.

The Ghana national team assistant only spent about 18 months at the club, which saw him feature 57 times, but he made some impact in that time.

At his best Boateng was a pretty complete midfielder, bringing an aggression, physicality and technical ability to the team which is why he secure a big-money move to Aston Villa.

James Maddison

There are many excellent former players who could have been picked, including the likes of Robbie Keane and Callum Wilson. However, with Viktor Gyokeres arguably the best striker in the Championship, the need for a number nine isn’t pressing right now.

Instead, we went for James Maddison. The local lad didn’t play as many games as the Sky Blues fans would’ve wanted as he needed to be sold, but he has gone on to fulfil the potential that all knew he had.

He is starring for Leicester on a weekly basis and in the England World Cup squad, which says it all.

Adding another creative talent to Callum O’Hare to feed Gyokeres would be a brilliant prospect for Robins. Of course, Maddison won’t come yet but he has made it known just how much he loves Coventry, so maybe the fans can see him return before he does hang up his boots.