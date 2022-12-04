2 former Charlton Athletic players that would fit perfectly into Ben Garner’s current XI

Charlton Athletic have paid the price for beginning the League One season and exiting the summer transfer window short in a number of areas of the squad.

Leading to the Addicks shaping up as a mid-table outfit, with victories fairly hard to come by, particularly on their travels so far this term.

Despite enduring a difficult last decade or so on and off the pitch, the Addicks have still been home to some excellent players who have come through and gone on to bigger and better things.

If Ben Garner could bring back two ex-players to address some of the squad’s shortcomings, there are two that jump off the page in terms of fitting into his possession-based style of play.

Here, we have taken a look at two former Addicks that would fit perfectly into Garner’s current XI…

Ezri Konsa

Currently deploying a 4-3-3 formation, the ball playing ability of centre backs has been tested, and with Eoghan O’Connell out injured, the club’s most gifted centre back in possession, there has been a drop-off in their ability to progress the ball from the goalkeeper along the ground.

Ezri Konsa often stepped into central midfield in his Charlton career, demonstrating how comfortable he was on the ball, and that can be seen in his progression to becoming a key member of the Aston Villa first team.

Despite being right-footed, Konsa could slot in at left centre back and carry the ball out of defence with ease at the level, breaking the lines and increasing the speed of which Charlton are able to find the feet of their exciting wide players like Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Charlie Kirk and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Karlan Grant

Mobile forwards who can handle themselves physically thrived under Garner at Swindon Town last season.

With Tyreece Simpson and Josh Davison both having an excellent impact in the final third.

Their success was in combination with some adventurous wide forwards, the likes of Jonny Williams, Louie Barry and Harry McKirdy, and Karlan Grant is a happy medium between the two profiles of player.

The current West Bromwich Albion forward has been prolific in the Championship in the not too distant past and left the Addicks to join Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Grant’s running in behind and dribbling ability would be a lot for third tier backlines to handle, providing more space for Rak-Sakyi and co to exploit.

The Addicks are unlikely to lure Konsa or Grant back to the club anytime soon, but it would be fascinating to see how they performed in the current side given their development since leaving South London.