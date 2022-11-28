2 former Bristol City players that would fit perfectly into Pearson’s current XI

Nigel Pearson will likely wish he had some more money to spend in January with Bristol City sitting just a point above the bottom three as things stand.

It’s not quite time for panic at the Championship club and the level of many of their performances suggests they should be ok this term but adding some more quality to Pearson’s squad in the winter transfer window would bit a big boost.

Unfortunately, it looks as though City will have to sell before they’re able to spend properly so they may have to be a little creative to solve their squad issues in the first month of 2023.

In the spirit of getting a little creative, we’ve scoured the archives to pick out two former Robins players that would fit perfectly into Pearson’s current XI…

Adam Webster

There can be no denying that defensive fragility is one of the main problems at City right now – as their poor defensive record this term, the fifth worst in the division, shows.

Shoring things up at the back could send them flying up what is a tight Championship table and adding Adam Webster would surely help them do that.

The centre-back spent only one season at Ashton Gate but showed himself to be among the best defenders in the division and earned a £20 million move to Brighton as a result.

His ability to drive forward out of defence and influence the game further forward earned him the nickname ‘Webdini’ while it would make him a perfect fit for the back three that City currently play.

Joe Bryan

In Cam Pring and Jay Dasilva, Pearson has two pretty strong options at left wing-back and there are positions more in need of improvement but the thought of Joe Bryan bombing down the flanks as he did in that famous 2014/15 double-winning season is too much to resist.

Neither Pring nor Dasilva have been able to contribute as much in the final third as supporters would like but that was certainly not an issue for Bryan.

The homegrown talent scored 21 times and provided 29 assists in total for the Robins, including seven goals and 11 assists as a left wing-back in 2014/15.

He could add another dimension going forward while his energetic defending and aerial ability would be really useful.