2 former Blackburn Rovers players that would fit perfectly into Tomasson’s current XI

After how their 2021/22 season ended, eventually falling out of the play-off places, expectations were tempered heading into the 2022/23 Championship season at Blackburn Rovers.

The club had a new manager at the helm, and as good as some of the squad could be at times, in large parts of the second half of last season, they simply did not perform.

Despite that though, it has been a hugely exciting start to the campaign at Ewood Park, with the club currently third in the Championship and just two points off automatic promotion.

Indeed, with 12 wins and nine defeats, it really has been win or bust for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side so far this campaign, but, this got us thinking – what former Blackburn players would fit this side perfectly?



Alan Shearer

With Rovers employing a 3-4-1-2 formation at times this season, seeing Ben Brereton-Diaz partnered up front with someone like Alan Shearer would be an absolute dream in that shape.

As per Transfermarkt, Shearer netted 123 times in 162 appearances for Rovers in all competitions, with these goals also helping to fire the club to the 1994/95 Premier League title.

Not only is Shearer a legend of the English game, but his partnership at Blackburn with Chris Sutton, known as ‘SAS’, is one of the most lethal combinations we have seen in English football.

Indeed, in that 94/95 campaign, between them, the pair netted 49 goals.

As such, bringing in Shearer in Tomasson’s two striker formation to play alongside a fine goalscorer himself in Ben Brereton-Diaz could prove incredibly fruitful for Rovers.

Brad Friedel

Thomas Kaminski has done well to keep eight clean sheets so far this campaign, but Brad Friedel would surely be a player Rovers fans would love to have in-between the sticks in this side.

Friedel played for Rovers between 2000 and 2008, clocking up 356 appearances for the club according to Transfermarkt.

In those matches, they state Friedel kept a whopping 119 clean sheets, which is not to be sniffed at.

Not only would Friedel represent a big upgrade in the goalkeeping department, but his inclusion in the side is also partly due to his experience.

By 2008 when he departed the club, Friedel was a very wise ahead, and you feel his organisation and leadership behind the backline could have a positive effect defensively, helping to turn some of the club’s current losses into draws, and then those draws into victories.