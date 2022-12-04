2 former Barnsley FC players that would fit perfectly into Duff’s current XI

After suffering relegation from the Championship earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Barnsley would fare during the opening months of the current campaign.

The Reds opted to hand over the reins at Oakwell to Michael Duff who bolstered his squad by securing the services of a host of players in the summer transfer window.

Under the guidance of Duff, Barnsley have managed to produce some encouraging performances in League One and are currently in contention for a top-six finish.

With the window set to open in January, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Reds decide to recruit some fresh faces.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two former Barnsley players that we believe would fit perfectly into Duff’s current XI…

Kieffer Moore

Whereas Barnsley are currently able to turn to the likes of James Norwood and Devante Cole for inspiration, they may find it beneficial to bolster their attacking options in January as they aim to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

One of the club’s former players who would be a good fit for their current system is Kieffer Moore who now plays for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

During his time at Oakwell, Moore scored an impressive total of 23 goals and provided eight assists in 55 appearances before sealing a move to Wigan Athletic.

A physical forward who is capable of causing all kinds of issues for his opponents, the Wales international has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in his last three top-flight appearances and recently represented his country at the World Cup.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney would also be a good fit for Duff’s current XI as he is capable of scoring and creating goals at the highest level.

The forward featured for Barnsley in two separate loan spells before going on to excel in the third-tier at Peterborough United.

After providing 65 direct goal contributions for Posh, Toney joined Brentford and has since gone on to take his game to new heights.

A stand-out performer for the Bees this season, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in the Premier League while he has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates at this level.

