2 emerging players at Swansea who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Swansea City have earned a reputation for developing an impressive amount of youth talent over the last decade with a number of academy graduates having made considerable waves in the game.

The likes of Joe Allen and Ben Davies both established themselves in the side towards the start of the 2010s before sealing moves to Liverpool and Tottenham respectively, while there has also been an upsurge in youth talent during recent seasons in SA1.

This has seen players such as Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Daniel James all break into the Swansea first team, with the latter then sealing a switch to Manchester United, while Ben Cabango and Jordon Garrick have been this season’s breakthrough stars.

There is now a fresh batch of academy talent waiting to make their mark in the Swansea first team over the coming seasons, with it seeming likely that Steve Cooper will keep turning to the club’s youth set-up given Swansea’s financial restrictions.

However, here we take a look at two Swansea players who would perhaps benefit from a loan move next season rather than battling for a first-team spot at the Liberty Stadium.

Tivonge Rushesha

Rushesha is considered one of the brightest talents in Swansea’s academy given he was handed his professional debut back in August at the age of 17, with the full-back coming off the bench during the Swans’ 6-0 win over Cambridge in the EFL Cup.

The defender’s impressive performances for Swansea’s academy sides have seen him called up to represent Wales at Under-17 level, with this further reflecting how his clear talent has not gone unnoticed at this early stage of his career.

It does seem unlikely that Rushesha will be in serious contention for a regular first-team spot next campaign, so it could be a good time for his first loan move as he looks to continue building his senior experience before pushing on at the Liberty.

Jack Evans

Evans was also handed his Swansea debut during the 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge back in August and the 21-year-old cut a composed figure in midfield following his second-half introduction, with Evans registering a 100% passing accuracy in the match.

The midfielder displayed unbelievable courage and determination to battle back from his cancer diagnosis in 2018 to make his first-team debut, and he has now looked to progress his development by joining Mansfield on loan in the January window.

However, Evans has not made it off the bench since linking up with the League Two side at the start of February, and this means that another loan spell at a club where he will be guaranteed more game time could be the right call for the 2020/21 season.