2 emerging players at Stoke City who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Sitting just shy of the relegation places at the time of writing, Stoke City are very much still at risk of starting next season in League One if their current inconsistencies continue under Michael O’Neill.

It must be noted however that results have improved a lot since the Northern Irishman replaced Nathan Jones back in November of last year, with strong wins over the likes of Barnsley and Hull City having lifted the Potters up to 17th place with just nine games to go.

Much of the club’s success has been down to their experienced players such as Sam Clucas and Joe Allen coming to the fore in key moments, whilst a lot of faith has also been placed in young players such as Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins.

Here, we take a look at TWO emerging players at Stoke City who may be better off heading out on loan next term….

Harry Souttar

The former Dundee United centre half has excelled out on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One this season and could well be set for another temporary spell in the following campaign.

At present the Potters are well stocked in the heart of defence, with the likes of Danny Batth and James Chester having formed a solid partnership in recent weeks under O’Neill.

A loan move would surely be more beneficial for Souttar next term instead of purely sitting on the bench at the Bet365 Stadium behind his more experienced peers.

Still aged only 21, the Scot certainly has time on his side and will no doubt be looking to impress his manager when pre-season rolls around next summer.

Nathan Collins

The former Cherry Orchard man made the step up to the first team at the Bet365 Stadium this term and has since had a mixed campaign for the Potters so far.

Making just 11 appearances across all competitions, Collins would surely benefit from heading out on loan next term to gain more regular playing time.

Still only aged 18, the teenager is still very much learning the ropes of men’s football, so perhaps a move to a League One side would help to improve his physicality and reading of the game overall.

With his path currently blocked by the likes of Chester and Batth, a loan move seems like the next best step in this youngster’s development as he seeks to nail down a starting spot at the club in the years to come.