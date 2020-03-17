2 emerging players at Portsmouth who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Portsmouth are well known for producing good youth players through their academy system, as more often than not, they make the jump to the first-team.

Jack Whatmough and Ben Close are two examples of this at the moment, with both players being on Pompey’s books for a number of years. Close has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club since 2014.

In terms of this season, in the earlier rounds of the competition, Kenny Jackett has been keen to give the younger players some gametime in the Leasing.com trophy.

However, that has not been the case in Pompey’s league campaign.

Here, we take a look at TWO emerging Pompey youngsters that may just benefit from a loan spell elsewhere next term…

Haji Mnoga

The 17-year-old defender is highly thought of at Pompey, signing an 18-month professional contract at the club in December.

He has also represented England at under-17 level, and has made two League One matchday squads this season for Kenny Jackett’s side.

He last featured for the first-team in the Leasing.com trophy third round tie against Walsall in January, playing a total of 63 minutes at right-back.

At his young age, a loan spell to a non-league side could help his development significantly.

Eoin Teggart

The forward, who is 18-years-of-age, is another one of Portsmouth’s brightest prospects, and has featured for the club this season once in the EFL Trophy.

Signed on a scholarship basis from Cliftonville in 2018, Teggart’s talent earned him a call-up to Northern Ireland’s under-19’s team in November, and he could be well on the way to making more of an impression over the next couple of seasons.

However, experience of men’s senior football could improve his game, and stand him in good stead in years to come.