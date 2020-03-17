2 emerging players at Oxford who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Oxford United have had an excellent campaign so far this term in League One, as they occupy 3rd place in the division, with promotion to the Championship very much in their sights.

Under the guidance of Karl Robinson, the side have become a difficult team to beat, which in part has been down to the club’s recent recruitment strategy.

Talents such as Marcus Browne and Nathan Holland are currently at the Kassam Stadium on loan, and if their deals are not made permanent next season, that could leave spots in the first-team for a youth player to take up.

However, there is also a case for the emerging players at the club to improve their experience of men’s football first with a loan spell elsewhere.

Here, we take a look at TWO emerging Oxford talents who could do with a season at another club to help their development as they aim for a first-team place in the future…

Kyran Lofthouse

The 19-year-old, who grew up in Oxford, is currently one of the more exciting talents to come the club’s youth system. He is suited to the right flank, and likes to take players on with his pace.

He has made the bench for three of Oxford’s league games this season, most recently for their match against Portsmouth on November 2.

His one appearance for the Yellows in senior competition this term has been against Norwich’s under-23 side in the Leasing.com Trophy group stage, making a 24 minute cameo from the bench.

Although he is currently on loan at nearby Oxford City, who play in the National League South, another spell away from the U’s next term could also do him good, and he would not look out of place at a National League side, should one come in for him in the summer.

Fabio Lopes

The 18-year-old Portuguese forward has made an impression this season at the Kassam Stadium, regularly being involved in the first-team setup at the club.

The exciting talent signed his first professional deal at Oxford in December 2018, and has gone on to progress well on the pitch.

He has made a total of six appearances for the senior side this term, with his most recent one coming against Hartlepool in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Although he is currently pushing for a first-team place, a loan move to a club either in League Two or the National League could help him develop his game further.