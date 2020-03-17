2 emerging players at Derby who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Phillip Cocu will have a busy summer at Derby County as he looks to build on his side’s form in 2020, but who would benefit from a loan away from Pride Park?

After coming in to the club last summer, Dutch coach Cocu has had much a rebuilding task on his shoulders.

Having taken over from Frank Lampard, who departed for Chelsea after reaching the play-off final last season – Cocu also had a lot of pressure on his shoulders to continue with Derby’s promotion hopes.

A mediocre first six months of the season saw Derby struggle and sit in the lower regions of the Championship table.

Having struggled with results, which also featured two defeats in the League Cup and league to rivals Nottingham Forest, Cocu was under even more pressure come the turn of 2020.

The arrival of Wayne Rooney on a free transfer helped Cocu to a string of much improved results, and after a good run so far this year – Derby are now closing in on a play-off place.

One aspect of Cocu’s good points this season has been his willingness to hand a number of youngsters playing time at the club, including the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Jordan Knight, Max Bird, Max Lowe and Louie Sibley.

Looking ahead to next season, we have taken a look at TWO players who are breaking into the first team, but could profit from a loan elsewhere in 2020/2021.

Morgan Whittaker

19-year-old Whittaker was handed his first team debut by Cocu back in August during the EFL Cup game with Scunthorpe United.

Impressing on his debut and at youth level, Whittaker has been handed one league start and ten substitute appearances.

The England Under-19 international has failed to score or gain an assist during his 188 minutes on the football pitch for the Rams, and it would arguably be a good idea for him to be sent out on loan to gain valuable experience.

You have to hand Cocu plaudits for giving Whittaker a chance in the first team, but maybe it was a step up that came to soon in the youngster’s short career.

Lee Buchanan

Young defender Buchanan is very much in the same boat as Whittaker, having been handed a debut by Cocu against Scunthorpe back in August.

The 19-year-old, who is also an England Under-19 international – has featured very little since in the Derby first team, playing twice in the Championship and once more in the League Cup.

A move away from Pride Park on loan could provide Buchanan with the perfect chance to learn, and he could come back even stronger – handing Cocu a trusted option in defence.