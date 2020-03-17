2 emerging players at Charlton who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Charlton Athletic are a side verging towards another off-field crisis as their chairman and majority shareholder continue to try and force one another from the club.

But there will be a next season for The Addicks and there is a good chance that some plans will already have been thought up regarding which players will be in and around the first-team.

Here, we take a look at TWO players at The Valley who may be better off spending next term out on loan…

Josh Davison

The youngster found himself thrust to the forefront of the Addicks attack towards the end of 2019 as the club’s injury crisis was at his peak and he showed plenty of promise.

However, with Macauley Bonne and possibly even Lyle Taylor still around to lead the line next season, his opportunities will be limited and at 20-years-old, it is time he started playing regularly.

Whether that is at League One level or even League Two you have to feel that a spell away would benefit him more than bench-warming at best for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Ben Dempsey

Much like Davison, Dempsey has found an opportunity in the club’s injury crisis, notching four second-tier appearances this season.

However, once literal wounds had healed, he was shipped out on loan again, this time to National League side Woking, having returned from Dulwich Hamlet earlier in the campaign.

It would be a surprise if fitness issues are as big an issue for The Addicks next season, so the likes of Dempsey will almost definitely find chances harder to come by.

A spell away on loan would therefore surely do his hopes a world of good.