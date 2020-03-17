2 Emerging players at Bristol City who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Looking ahead to the future, there is a lot to be excited about if you are a Bristol City fan.

Lee Johnson waxed lyrical last week about the strength of the youth setup at the South West club and suggested that we may look back on this as a special time in terms of the number of quality players that were produced.

It is not just the players in the academy either, the Robins have a number of players that have been pulling up trees while on loan away from BS3 this season.

The future looks bright for City and you can expect to see a number of those exciting young players, particularly the loanees, back in the first-team squad next season.

However, for some, the 2020/21 campaign will be better spent away from Ashton Gate gaining some vital first-team experience.

With that in mind, here are two emerging Robins players that may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan…

Max O’Leary

The 23-year-old is currently out on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town and has put in some impressive performances this season–keeping 11 clean sheets at a side in the bottom half of the table.

O’Leary has shown his promise for the Robins in the past as well, stepping up to become the first-choice goalkeeper for 15 games last season due to injury problems.

The Bath-born shot-stopper looks someone that could be City’s number one in the future but with Dan Bentley and Niki Maenpaa already at the club, he’s unlikely to get much playing time next season.

The best thing for his development would surely be to send him out on loan again, potentially to another Championship side if they can guarantee playtime.

Think you know City? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 14 1, Who is this ex-Bristol City centre-back? Liam Fontaine George Elokobi Damion Stewart Andre Bikey

Saikou Janneh

The 20-year-old has had some really unfortunate luck this season. After proving dominant while on loan with National League South side Torquay United in the 2018/19 campaign, grabbing 18 goals and 14 assists, he impressed in spells for the Robins in pre-season.

However, he picked up a knee injury in August and then another issue in January, when he was reportedly about to join League Two side Swindon Town on loan, he injured himself again.

Janneh is an exciting young player that boasts all the characteristics you’d look for in a forward his age–pace, strength, finishing and a good football brain–what he needs now is first-team experience.

Sending him out on loan somewhere in League Two or League One seems like a smart decision and could pay real dividends in the future.