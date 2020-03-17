2 emerging players at Birmingham City who may be better off spending the 2020/21 season out on loan

Birmingham City have had a mixed season so far, although it was always going to be difficult for Pep Clotet as he took over in challenging circumstances.

The Spaniard was tasked with transforming the style of play and bringing through youth. Whilst some will state Blues should be playing more attractive football, the undoubted positive is the way he has given opportunities to younger players.

Of course, the most obvious example is Jude Bellingham, with the 16-year-old establishing himself as one of the best talents in the country due to his performances this season.

However, he is a pretty unique case and in most cases it’s about being patient with the player and sometimes a loan spell can help.

Several academy graduates are currently on temporary spells from St. Andrew’s and here we look at TWO exciting youngsters who Blues should want to get regular game time elsewhere next season…

Geraldo Bajrami

The centre-back was given a chance earlier in the campaign after a few injuries and whilst it didn’t go well, he showed signs he could be a decent player with his display against West Brom.

But, he still has a lot to learn. Bajrami is currently on loan at Solihull and he will need another spell next season before he is ready of playing for Blues and the Championship side will hope to find the defender a Football League club.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

Boyd-Munce has only played two minutes in the league this season but he was given a lengthy run-out against Coventry in the FA Cup and he was one of few positives on the night for Clotet.

At 20, the attacker needs to be playing regularly and even though he is a talent that’s not going to happen next season at Blues, so a loan could be ideal for his development.