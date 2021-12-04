2 dilemmas Wayne Rooney has at Derby County ahead of Bristol City clash

Derby County have been on a good run of form recently despite defeat to QPR earlier this week.

Wayne Rooney’s side took four points from their games against Bournemouth and Fulham recently and were unfortunate to concede a late winner through an Andre Gray wonder goal against QPR.

The Rams will be looking to put that behind them as they come up against a Bristol City side that has struggled at home this season.

In fact, Nigel Pearson’s side have won just two games at home since January this year and are hovering close to the relegation zone.

With that in mind, Rooney will see this as a good opportunity to extend their recent good form with three points for his side.

Here we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing the Rams manager for their game at Ashton Gate later today.

Who starts up front?

Colin Kazim-Richards is still finding full fitness and Sam Baldock picked up a knock against Bournemouth and had to be substituted in the first half against the Cherries.

This has meant Rooney has needed to deploy Tom Lawrence as a false nine against Fulham and QPR. It was always going to be a difficult game against Fulham but Lawrence’s ability to roam caused Fulham problems and did result in some chances being created.

However, it fell flat against QPR as Derby struggled to retain the ball with Lawrence and Ravel Morrison interchanging the role between themselves and they could look to add Colin Kazim-Richards into the mix.

Bringing in Kazim-Richards will mean there’s an opportunity to be more direct, as well as allow the ball to stick in the final third, bringing other attacking players and allowing Derby to build their attacks.

Improving game management

This has been a huge issue for Derby all season.

They’ve conceded late goals in several games this season and there’s an argument to be had for this being as big of a reason to them being bottom of the league along with the points deductions.

Derby won’t see out every game, but if it was improved then they’d be in a healthier position points-wise than they are now.

Derby took the lead early against QPR but struggled to regain control and create chances. Counter attacks barely got going and Seny Dieng in the QPR goal had a relatively quiet evening.

The defeat to QPR means Derby have dropped 13 points from winning positions and this lends to their game management with the inability to choose from defending a lead and chasing a second goal.

If Derby are to take the lead against Bristol City, managing the game from that point is a must if the Rams are to improve their points position.

