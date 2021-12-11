2 dilemmas Wayne Rooney has at Derby County ahead of Blackpool clash

Derby County return to action this weekend against Blackpool on the back of back-to-back defeats at the hands of QPR and Bristol City.

It’s been two poor defeats as Derby have found it difficult to impose their style of play in both games while being fruitful at the other end of the pitch.

Wayne Rooney’s side have struggled in their last two games to create a consistent run of goalscoring chances, with QPR keeper’ Seny Dieng and Bristol City stopper Daniel Bentley making one save between them.

Now, they come up against a Blackpool side who have been out of form themselves. The Tangerines are winless in six and have struggled to find the net themselves.

However, Neil Critchley’s side will be boosted by the news of key players making their return to fitness, giving him more options.

With Blackpool’s poor form though, Wayne Rooney will see this as a good opportunity to increase his side’s points tally.

Here we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing the Rams manager for their game at Pride Park later today.

False nine or number nine?

Wayne Rooney has opted for a false nine in the last four games with Tom Lawrence filling the nine slot.

However, since the Bournemouth win, Derby have been shot-shy and have struggled to keep hold of possession and build meaningful attacks.

This leaves the conundrum for Rooney as to whether continue with the false nine or bring in an actual striker.

Youngster Luke Plange will be chomping at the bit for a start after making his debut last week against Bristol City, as will Colin Kazim-Richards who has started just once since making his return from injury against Preston in mid-October.

Whatever Rooney opts for, the need to create more chances is a necessity to ensure his side score more often.

Does he bring in Kamil Jozwiak or Louie Sibley?

One thing Derby have struggled with is creativity. But the irritating aspect of that is they’re not short of creative players.

Ravel Morrison, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley and Kamil Jozwiak are all shrewd operators in the final third, yet between them they have just four assists.

The former two have had much more game time than the latter as well and Rooney has trusted the more experienced Lawrence and Morrison and it’s easy to see why.

But Derby are missing a spark and one thing Jozwiak and Sibley have provided in the past are moments of brilliance. Those moments however have not come consistently enough which has frustrated many.

It would be a risk to include either one at the expense of Festy Ebosele or Jason Knight but they could easily unlock defences with their ability.