2 dilemmas Tony Mowbray has at Blackburn Rovers ahead of Birmingham clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their excellent start to the season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into this one having won seven of their last nine games, and could climb to thid in the Championship table with victory here, following West Brom’s goalless draw with Barnsley on Friday.

Birmingham meanwhile start the day 15th in the second-tier standings, having won just once in their last six games, although the quality they possess means this will still not be an easy task for Rovers.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn dilemmas that Mowbray is facing ahead of this clash with Birmingham on Saturday.

Who starts in goal?

One big selection decision that Mowbray will have to make for this one comes in goal, where Thomas Kaminski looks set to be available again.

Prior to an injury in the 1-0 win at Stoke last month, Kaminski had been the club’s undisputed first choice between the posts.

But with back-up Aynsley Pears keeping two clean sheets in wins over Preston and Bournemouth, making some excellent saves in the latter in particular, the 23-year-old has staked a strong claim to keep his place in the starting lineup.

As a result, Mowbray now has a big decision to make over whether to back his senior man in Kaminski by bringing him straight in, even though that would mean dropping Pears, which could be a blow to his confidence, when he has done nothing to warrant losing his place in the last couple of games.

Pressure of taking the opportunity

Given West Brom’s failure to beat Barnsley on Friday, this game presents another big opportunity for Blackburn in the promotion battle.

Victory over Birmingham means that Rovers would move to third in the table, and if Bournemouth are beaten by Middlesbrough in the early kick-off, to within a point of the automatic promotion places.

That is something that you feel Blackburn’s squad will be very much aware of, going into a game that both recent form, and the table, suggests they should win.

Mowbray’s therefore, will have to make sure his side go out their with their focus firmly on the job in hand of picking up all three points, as they would be asked to do in any other game.