2 dilemmas Steve Cooper has at Nottingham Forest ahead of Swansea clash

Steve Cooper will come up against his former team in Swansea City as he takes his Nottingham Forest side to the Swansea.com Stadium later today.

It will be the first time the former Swans boss will come up against his old club since he left in the summer.

He will be taking his Forest side to Swansea with plenty of confidence as well after a convincing win against third-bottom Peterborough United.

Not only that, Forest have lost just once under Steve Cooper since he arrived in October and will be hoping they can start turning draws into wins.

They face a tough test against a Swansea side who have looked like they could make a run for the playoffs under Russell Martin.

The Swans are coming into this game on the back of back-to-back defeats though and will be hoping they can put their defensive issues behind them.

With that in mind, Steve Cooper will see this as a good opportunity to extend Forest’s good form under him with three points for his side.

Here we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing the Reds manager for their game at the Swansea.com Stadium later today.

3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1?

Steve Cooper has been flexible with his formations in his time at Forest so far this season.

He has shown he’s able to mix things up which has got the best out of many players. Depending on the level of opposition, Cooper can sometimes opt for a 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1.

For example, against Peterborough last week, a 4-2-3-1 was used which allowed Forest an opportunity to get more midfielders and more possession in the game.

Contrast that to West Brom away, a 3-4-3 was used which was a back five without the ball.

Forest will be coming up against a Swansea side who more often than not have played with three at the back and present a lot of problems in possession.

With Swansea’s ability in possession, Cooper may sacrifice one of his midfielders with the view of being more defensive and hitting Swansea on the break.

Should Alex Mighten be more involved?

Alex Mighten has shown at times this season what he’s capable of. He’s still a raw talent at 19 but possesses skills that not many in the Championship have.

His pace can terrify opposition full-backs and is something that has been under utilised this season. He showed in his cameo appearance against Barnsley in September that he can turn a game on its head but has so far not had a consistent run of minutes.

With Swansea committing their wing-backs high up the pitch in their 3-4-2-1 formation, it could leave space for the likes of Mighten to exploit with his pace.

With Brennan Johnson taking his chance in the Forest starting XI, this could be a great chance for Mighten to do the same.