2 dilemmas Steve Cooper has at Nottingham Forest ahead of Hull clash

Nottingham Forest could move a step closer to the play-offs today should they obtain three points over Hull City at the City Ground.

The Reds have lost just once since Steve Cooper was appointed to replace Chris Hughton back in September – that came in a loss to Fulham on home soil.

Forest though have been imperious against the rest of the division and they’re looking to extend a long unbeaten run when the Tigers come to town – Grant McCann’s side are also on a goon run of form and are unbeaten in six.

What decisions may Cooper have to make though? Let’s look at two dilemmas he may be facing ahead of today’s clash.

Same formation as Swansea game?

In his 14 games in charge of Forest, Cooper has alternated mainly between two formations – the 3-4-3 and the 4-2-3-1.

That is something he did with Swansea but in Wales he often went on long spells with using one system – there’s no such thing happening at Forest though.

Even though the 4-2-3-1 has been more prevalent recently it was a switch back to the 3-4-3 that paid dividends against his former club last weekend – but will he stick with it?

Hull use a similar system nowadays with three defenders and wingers as wing-backs and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Cooper go with three defenders as well – but he may surprise and go with a back four.

Yates in defence?

With Cooper’s decision to go with a back three against Swansea came the surprise decision to play natural central midfielder Ryan Yates as a centre-back.

Aside from Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, Cooper’s other natural options were unavailable meaning that the academy graduate was forced to slot in alongside the aforementioned duo.

He had a fantastic game though and if Cooper plans on matching up against McCann’s men, Yates is surely a shoe-in for that role again.

It could end up being a permanent thing for the 24-year-old, who has two goals to his name this season and is looking to add more to that but he won’t be doing much of that in defence.