2 dilemmas Ryan Lowe has at Preston North End ahead of Barnsley clash

Preston North End host Barnsley today in what is an exciting day for the club as Ryan Lowe begins his reign in charge at Deepdale having been appointed earlier in the week.

The Lilywhites moved swiftly during the last week to appoint Lowe from Plymouth Argyle, who he had led to a very strong start to the season in League One and established in the automatic promotion race in the third tier. That came after Preston made the decision to part ways with Frankie McAvoy following their 1-0 defeat last time out in the derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Lowe will be aiming to get Preston heading back in the right direction in the Championship and he has already proven with his Plymouth side that he can maximise his resources and extract the best from his players. It will be interesting to see how he lines up for his first fixture against Barnsley and how swiftly he can get his philosophy over his new playing squad.

The Lilywhites could do with securing all three points to help them ensure they do not get dragged back into any relegation worries over the festive period.

Barnsley are scrapping for their Championship lives at the moment and need every point they can get so it will be a tough task for Preston and Lowe in his first game.

With all that in mind, we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing Lowe ahead of his first game as Preston’s manager…

How to get Preston attacking teams

Lowe is a manager that likes his side to play very much on the front foot as we saw during his time in charge of Plymouth.

His philosophy as a coach is to try and get as many attacking bodies into the final third to support attacks as possible, that might sound simple enough but it requires a lot of work on the training ground to ensure that the side is set up well enough not to be exposed at the back as a result.

Preston were not playing that brand of football under McAvoy with them being a little more reserved and steady at times. Therefore, you would expect that it will take a bit of time before Lowe can completely take the shackles off his players and enable them to go and really attack matches in the way that he wanted his Plymouth side to do in League One.

It could be a case of Lowe making subtle early tweaks to the side for this game against Barnsley that enables them to be a little more dangerous going forwards, without leaving themselves too open to the counter-attack. The Tykes are a side that can punish teams on the break so there will have to be some caution.

Over time, you would expect Lowe’s philosophy to really excite supporters at Deepdale, but for now, it could just be a matter of getting some of his ideas into the side without it being a full example of what he wants from them moving forwards.

Getting more consistency into the side

Under McAvoy, Preston were capable of pulling off some surprise and excellent results with them having been the first side this season in the Championship to get the better of promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth. While they have also held fellow promotion-chasers Fulham, Stoke City and West Brom to draws as well and beaten Coventry City.

However, equally, the Lilywhites produced some frustrating performances and suffered one or two poor results against sides that you would expect them to be competing better with. That has seen them suffer defeats against the likes of Hull City, Reading, Blackpool and Cardiff City.

The inconsistency in their results and performances, in the end, is what led to the club parting ways with McAvoy and will be a major thing that Lowe has to address.

In his first game against a Barnsley side that are second bottom and eight points adrift of safety, the expectation will very much be that they win the game. It would be an important first step to fixing their consistency issues if they were to pick up all three points.