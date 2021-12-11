2 dilemmas Nigel Pearson has at Bristol City ahead of Hull clash

Bristol City travel to Hull City today aiming to build on their 1-0 victory against Derby County last time out and put some more distance between themselves and the teams below them in the table.

The Robins have struggled to win games consistently enough this season to climb any higher than a lower-mid table position in the Championship.

That inconsistency has probably been highlighted in their last three matches which have seen them beat Stoke City and Derby by a one-goal margin with decent performances, but then suffer a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United after a disappointing display.

Nigel Pearson’s side face a tough task against a Hull side that have managed to find a lot of momentum over the last few weeks. Grant McCann had been a man under pressure, but he has now guided his side to a run of four wins in their last five, and they are unbeaten in that time having drawn with Reading in their previous fixture.

These are the games that Bristol City will be needing to win though if they have any aspiration of climbing higher up the Championship table during the rest of the campaign. So, it will be interesting to see which side turns up for the Robins and whether they can end their opponents’ recent strong form.

With all that in mind, we take a look at TWO dilemmas facing Pearson heading into their clash with Hull…

Sorting out Bristol City’s stalling away form

During the first few months of the campaign, the Robins were facing major issues at Ashton Gate where they simply could not buy a win under Pearson. At that point, Bristol City were relying heavily on their strong form on their travels to keep them at least in a mid-table position.

That saw Pearson’s side secure impressive wins on the road against the likes of Reading, Cardiff City, QPR and Peterborough United.

However, just when the Robins have started to sort out their record in front of their own supporters with them winning the last two matches at Ashton Gate, they have seen their away form fall away with five defeats in the last six on their travels.

Those defeats have come against the likes of Millwall, West Brom, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Sheffield United. During those games, the Robins have only managed to score twice which both came in their 3-2 loss at Coventry. That shows they have lost the attacking freedom they had on their travels at the beginning of the campaign.

Pearson will have to find a way to get his side playing better on the counter-attack away from home once again as they were at the start of the season. If he can do that then they will have a chance of taking all three points against Hull and ending their poor recent run away from home.

1 of 28 1. When were City last promoted? 2013/14 2014/15 2016/17 2017/18

Injecting more creativity into the side

Ahead of Bristol City’s trip to Hull, Pearson has been open and honest about the Robins having failed to create enough chances in their matches this season, even in times when they have been able to secure vital three points as they did against Derby last time out.

The Robins have scored just 22 goals in their opening 21 Championship matches, whilst that has been enough to keep them away from any relegation worries right now, it will not be enough to push them much higher up the table with only Birmingham City and Blackpool above them right now scoring fewer than their total.

It could be that certain tactical tweaks are needed at times in games to enable Bristol City to be a little more creative in possession. It might also be that they just need to make it to the January transfer window where they will need to be in the market for a creative number ten or wide player to help inject some attacking inspiration into the team.

Hull have shown in their recent run of form that they can be a solid outfit with them shipping just three goals in their last five games. Therefore, the Robins will need to be at their best going forwards to have any chance of opening their opponents up and getting one or two goals.