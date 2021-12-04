2 dilemmas Nigel Pearson has at Bristol City ahead of Derby County clash

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City were brushed aside with ease at Sheffield United last time out to a 2-0 scoreline as the Blades got off to the perfect start under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Robins were not on their game at Bramall Lane and they are not out of the woods when it comes to the possibility of getting dragged into a relegation battle this season. Nathan Baker joined the club’s growing injury list last Sunday and is likely to miss out at Ashton Gate with Rob Atkinson replacing the defender from the bench after 62 minutes.

Derby County present quite a unique test in that their league position and off-field situation suggests they provide a great opportunity to pick up three points. However, the Rams would only be one point behind the Robins if it was not for points deductions and they have only been beaten six times in the league compared to Bristol City’s nine losses.

Here, then, we have taken a look at two dilemmas Nigel Pearson has at Bristol City ahead of their hosting of Derby County…

Tactical considerations

The Robins were so lacklustre at Bramall Lane that Pearson will need to address something in his team selection. The former Leicester City manager has deployed a range of formations this term and maybe a systematic alteration could be the catalyst for an improved performance.

Andreas Weimann provides valuable versatility in the sense that he can play off of either flank or in a front two and, therefore, playing two wingers and stretching the pitch that way could be a positive move to hurt Derby.

County will arrive a bit of a wounded animal after their last gasp 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers on Monday evening, further fuelling their appetite to upset the home crowd.

Attacking combination

Exciting forwards Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo have both struggled for consistent game time this term and to break into Pearson’s starting XI. Wells in particular, has bags of Championship pedigree from previous seasons and could add a very different kind of threat to that of Chris Martin.

The likes of Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies should have the defensive nous to deal with the fairly one dimensional threat of former Derby man Martin. Therefore, Pearson should plump for a new look offensive contingent in pushing for a better result.