2 dilemmas Leam Richardson faces after Wigan’s defeat to Sunderland

Wigan Athletic began their season with a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart overturned Gwion Edwards’ opener.

Leam Richardson’s side, who lined up with former Sunderland players Max Power and Charlie Wyke, struggled to pose an attacking threat to the Black Cats’ defence on Saturday. Wigan made 10 new signings over the summer after having a very poor season in League One last term.

They have hopes of promotion this term, but so many signings in a short amount of time can often struggle to gel and work as a team. We take a look at some issues they may face off the back of their weekend defeat.

Charlie Wyke

Ironically, the 28-year-old made his league Tics debut against his club from last season, Sunderland. He managed 28 goals last term for The Black Cats, but has been the polar opposite for Wigan so far.

In 5 games, including the league and pre-season, he is yet to register a shot on target. This is a very worrying sight for Wigan fans who are starting to doubt that he can replicate his excellent form from last campaign.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the notion that Wyke without Aiden McGeady is not the same player, after he provided a lot of assists for him at Sunderland.

A tough start

Wigan’s first five games looked awfully tough when the fixtures came out, following the Sunderland game, they now face Rotherham, Wycombe, Charlton and Portsmouth. Two sides that have just come down, and two that just missed out on the play-offs last season.

To compete, Wigan have to win against these sides. Twelve points up for grabs in the next four, realistically Wigan should aim for at least 7 if they are to reinstate themselves as a side that can compete at the top of a very compact league. A very tough ask for Richardson’s side.