2 dilemmas John McGreal has at Ipswich Town ahead of Wigan clash

A turbulent week at Ipswich Town ends with a difficult test in Lancashire with Wigan Athletic hosting the Tractor Boys today.

Earlier in the week, the club parted company with Paul Cook, leaving John McGreal to take temporary charge at Portman Road.

Ipswich then fell to a 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening, with the Addicks controlling the contest and inserting their dominance.

The Tractors Boys are now preparing to face second in the table, Wigan Athletic, with the Latics picking up 13 points from their last five League One matches.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that John McGreal has ahead of him as today’s clash looms…

Can Joe Pigott come in?

Macauley Bonne made an excellent start to the campaign, even with the Tractor Boys struggling in the opening exchanges.

However, he has lost some form in recent weeks and it appears he has also lost that early-season confidence that saw him emerge so lethal in the opening months.

Joe Pigott has sat patiently on the bench but he deserves regular minutes at this level, as he has proven in recent years, with worse service, that he is a top scorer in League One.

Pigott has lots of desirable qualities that could see him emerge as a star at Portman Road and he certainly deserves a run of games in the side.

The striker was attracting Championship interest in the summer, demonstrating the talent he possesses.

Conor Chaplin to come back into the side?

Conor Chaplin is too good at this level to be sitting on the bench, especially with the Tractor Boys underperforming at present.

He played a large role in helping Barnsley to the Championship play-offs last season and has the technical ability, vision and final third prowess to help get his side back to more consistent and winning ways.

Ipswich do possess quality options in and around forward areas but Chaplin needs to be starting regularly in this team.

McGreal needs to find a way to deploy all his attacking talents within a side that can fire Ipswich back into contention for the play-offs.