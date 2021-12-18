2 dilemmas John McGreal has at Ipswich Town ahead of Sunderland clash

John McGreal will take charge of Ipswich Town for the final time in their hosting of Sunderland this afternoon as Kieran McKenna prepares to take the team from next week.

The Tractor Boys have drawn one and lost two of their three outings under McGreal’s caretaker leadership, earning a valuable draw at automatic promotion chasing Wigan Athletic in between 2-0 losses to Charlton Athletic in the league, and Barrow in the FA Cup.

Confidence appears to be at an all time low within the camp and that will be McKenna’s first task as manager. The gap to the play-off places currently stands at an intimidating nine points, suggesting that McKenna, in his first job in senior management, will be granted the remainder of the campaign to imprint his own philosophy on the group of players.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas John McGreal has at Ipswich Town ahead of their clash with Sunderland this afternoon…

Clean slate

Kieran McKenna will likely have some kind of input over team selection this afternoon with the hefty Ipswich squad desperate to impress their new boss.

A lot of quality players for the level have seen limited opportunities this season with the likes of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson coming back into the fold in recent weeks.

McGreal will need to strike the right balance in asserting his authority that remains for one more game, but also explaining that the platform is there for the players to prove themselves to the new man coming in.

Nathan Broadhead

Everton loanee Broadhead has scored four goals in as many games and has added a new look to the Black Cats’ attacking contingent.

The 23-year-old is approaching a crossroads in his career, with the possibility og the Toffees at some point in the next two seasons when his contract expires, and is building a strong reputation as a potent attacker in League One.

Ross Stewart’s form has dropped off compared to what he showed at the beginning of the campaign, with Broadhead’s form coming at a good time as Lee Johnson’s men look to break back into the top two. Ipswich have been less than convincing defensively this season and will need to be improve on that to cope with Broadhead in leading the charge at the top of the pitch at Portman Road.