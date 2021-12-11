2 dilemmas Ian Evatt has at Bolton Wanderers ahead of Accrington clash

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s side fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Fleetwood Town last time out, a result which leaves the team 16th in League One.

This inconsistent campaign so far will have frustrated supporters, with the Trotters hoping to find form as they prepare for what will be a very hectic festive period.

Given the manner of the defeat last week, Evatt will be considering some big changes and here we look at TWO dilemmas that will be playing on his mind ahead of the game…

Who replaces Ricardo Santos?

The captain has been a regular for Bolton since he arrived from Barnet, but he will be missing today’s fixture as he was sent off in the second half at Fleetwood.

It’s a big setback for Evatt as not only has Santos played in the vast majority of league games, but he is also a leader.

Alex Baptiste is a probable replacement, with the experienced defender coming on last week after Santos’ dismissal.

Does MJ Williams start?

It wasn’t all negative for Evatt in the build-up to this one though, as MJ Williams has recovered from a dislocated shoulder that he suffered against Wycombe last month.

Normally, you’d want to ease him back into action but the midfielder is available to play and it must be in Evatt’s thinking to throw him straight into the XI considering he had been a regular and the team are struggling.