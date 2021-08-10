2 dilemmas Fulham boss Marco Silva faces after Middlesbrough draw

Marco Silva’s Fulham side had to settle for a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon in their season opener at a packed Craven Cottage.

Harry Wilson’s stunning opener on the half-hour mark was cancelled out by Marc Bola’s strike 13 minutes from time, leaving both teams with a point to take home to begin the season.

On paper, Marco Silva definitely has one of the strongest squads in the division, after keeping a lot of their players from the Premier League. He does have some fresh issues to look at after the weekend’s result in order to prepare to head to Huddersfield on Saturday, we take a look at what they are:

Aleksandar Mitrovic

We all know Mitrovic has quality, and he has had incredible seasons in the Championship in the past, with his best campaign coming with 26 goals in 2019/2020. However, after a poor season last year only grabbing 3 goals, his position could be in jeopardy.

On Sunday, he looked isolated and the game really passed him by, the striker hasn’t seemed himself in recent times. Fulham have options like Bobby Decordova-Reid on the bench, so there is nothing to say he has to play.

An unbalanced midfield

The Cottagers lined up on Sunday in a 4-2-3-1 formation, typically you would associate that two in midfield with a holding midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder/central midfielder. The two that took up that spot against Middlesbrough were Josh Onomah and Tyrese Francois.

Onomah throughout his career has been widely regarded as an attacking midfielder who can play in the number 10 role, so playing as a central midfielder who may have to cover the defence does not seem like it should be the position for him.

Although playing this way will get Fulham fans on the edge of their seats with attacking football, it could leave them very exposed at the back. Despite this, Onomah put in a good defensive performance against Middlesbrough, winning 9 duels and making 3 tackles.

With options like Jean Michael Seri on the bench, who is more equipped as a holding midfielder, Fulham do have the options to play a more balanced midfield.

