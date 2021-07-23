2 dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers as opening game v Swansea edges closer

Whilst other Championship clubs have been busy in the transfer window this summer, Blackburn Rovers have stood still which may be a sign of the times for them.

Tony Mowbray hasn’t brought a single player into the club so far, with just Harry Pickering joining up with the squad for the first time after his January arrival from Crewe and subsequent loan back.

Rovers have cleared the decks of some wages, with the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Lewis Holtby, Stewart Downing and others departing and it looks as though incoming wise they will be restricted to loans – but the future of Adam Armstrong is the most important topic amongst fans.

The prolific striker remains a Rovers player, but for how long is anyone’s guess as the likes of Southampton circle for his signature.

With the squad he has at his disposal, let’s look at TWO dilemmas Mowbray could face when Swansea City visit Ewood Park on August 7.

Adam Armstrong’s inclusion?

Every manager wants to include his best players at all times, however in Adam Armstrong’s case it just might not be the right idea.

Sometimes when a player is under massive transfer speculation they will be left out of a team as their head could be elsewhere, and if the interest in the 24-year-old continues to grow then Mowbray might have a big decision to make on August 7.

The Armstrong saga feels like one that won’t get settled until the final few days of the transfer window – Premier League clubs will have had time to assess their options and will have seen their team in action two or three times, and by that point more teams may feel like they need a boost up-front.

Rest assured though Armstrong won’t depart until his valuation is met – but don’t be shocked either to see him left out of the team against Swansea.

Chapman to get a chance?

With Blackburn releasing a whole host of players and not looking like recruiting many, Harry Chapman may get a reprieve at Ewood Park after extending his contract by a year.

The winger signed for Rovers permanently in 2019 but Mowbray seemed reluctant to give him chances in the first-team, but a loan spell last season to Shrewsbury in League One gave the 23-year-old a chance to reinvigorate himself.

Chapman scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Salop and that form earned him an extended deal at Rovers – could that now mean he will get a shot in the Championship this season?

You can’t rule it out, and with Blackburn’s squad looking thin in terms of numbers we could see Chapman in a three-pronged attack with Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz.