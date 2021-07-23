2 dilemmas facing Scott Parker at AFC Bournemouth as opening game v West Brom edges closer

Bournemouth are facing a crucial next few weeks now as they gear up the preparations for their opening game of the Championship season at home against West Brom.

It has been all change for Bournemouth in the dugout during the off-season with Scott Parker having left Fulham to take over the Cherries and replace Jonathan Woodgate in the hot seat.

That comes after the former Real Madrid defender and Middlesbrough manager guided the club to the play-off semi-finals last term only for them to lose to Brentford.

Since the end of last season, Bournemouth have managed to bring in Emiliano Marcondes from Brentford on a free transfer, but there is still plenty of work to do with the rest of the squad.

It will be important that Parker is allowed to add a couple more players ahead of the Cherries’ difficult-looking opening fixture against West Brom.

So, with Bournemouth nearing their first league fixture under Parker, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that he will be facing ahead of that opening Championship clash…

The goalkeeping situation as Cherries eye up right addition

One major dilemma that Parker is facing heading into the new Championship campaign is who will be the Cherries’ number one by the time West Brom travel to face them on Friday 6 August.

Experienced stopper Asmir Begovic who excelled for the club last term as they reached the play-offs has departed recently for Premier League Everton and that leaves a huge issue to sort.

Bournemouth now have just Mark Travers and Will Dennis to call upon in the goalkeeping department. It is has been clear in recent days that the club are keen to add another more experienced option between the sticks to their squad.

It had been reported that the Cherries were close to wrapping up a loan deal with Newcastle United for Freddie Woodman. That would have been an excellent signing considering he has starred in the Championship for Swansea City in the last two campaigns.

However, Matin Dubravka returned from the Euros with Slovakia with a foot injury and that has for now halted that one.

There have now been fresh reports from the Daily Mail that Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan for the campaign.

That comes with the Clarets thought to be willing to allow him to leave to get more game time under his belt. While League One Sheffield Wednesday are also thought to be interested.

Whoever arrives at Bournemouth to solve their goalkeeping issue in the next few weeks it will be vital that they manage to replace the sizeable impact that Begovic had for them last term.

Sorting out the future of Arnaut Danjuma

Another major dilemma that Parker has walked into at Bournemouth this summer is whether the Cherries should be ready to sanction a permanent exit for star-man Arnaut Danjuma.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the attacker’s future this summer and that is very much understandable given that he managed to fire home an impressive tally of 17 goals and seven assists in his 35 appearances for the Cherries last term.

Football League World believes that Danjuma is keeping his options open this summer and he could even be tempted by a move out of England and somewhere else in Europe.

While it is also believed that Aston Villa have made an enquiry over his potential availability during the transfer window.

A recent report from The Sun has outlined that UEFA Europa League holders Villarreal remain interested in trying to secure a move for Danjuma this summer. It is thought that the La Liga outfit are still the front runners for his signature at this stage in the window.

Other reports have recently indicated that Bournemouth are holding out for around £35 million for Danjuma this summer amid other interest from West Ham and Southampton.

So, Bournemouth face a decision over whether Danjuma will still be part of their match-day squad when they take on West Brom on the opening day of the new campaign.