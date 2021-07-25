2 dilemmas facing Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough as opening game v Fulham edges closer

It has already been something of a busy transfer window for Middlesbrough.

The club have so far completed five senior signings, as they look to put together a squad capable of building on their tenth place finish in the Championship table last season.

But while the have laid a decent foundation for that, there are still certain issues that you feel those in charge at The Riverside Stadium need to address, before they begin their league campaign away at Fulham on the 8th August.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two issues ‘Boro manager Neil Warnock will surely want to get sorted, before kicking off at Craven Cottage in two weeks time.

A lack of options in attack

Middlesbrough have already added to their attacking options this summer, with Uche Ikpeazu joining from Wycombe, and Sammy Ameobi arriving on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest.

But with Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Lang among those to have left the club this summer, ‘Boro do still seem to be short on options in attack in contrast to the previous campaign.

Given goals were hard to come by for ‘Boro at times last season, Warnock will surely not want to leave his side short on firepower this time around, so you do feel as though some more attacking signings could be important for the north east club in the next few weeks.

Top-flight competition for Payero signing

One other transfer problem that has seemingly emerged for ‘Boro in the past few days, concerns Martin Payero, who had seemingly been set for a move to The Riverside Stadium.

Warnock had previously confirmed that the Atletico Banfield midfielder is set to sign for ‘Boro once he has finished competing for Argentina at the Olympics, although reports from Tutto Mercato have now claimed that Cagliari are plotting a late move for the 22-year-old.

The fact Cagliari can offer Payero top-flight football in Italy could make this harder for ‘Boro to complete a deal, so you imagine Warnock will want this decided quickly, then he knows whether or not he needs to head back into the transfer market in search of another midfielder.