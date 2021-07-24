2 dilemmas facing Neil Critchley at Blackpool as opening game v Bristol City edges closer

The 2021/22 season will be a big one for Blackpool.

After their League One play-off final victory at the end of last season, the Seasiders are now preparing for their first campaign in the Championship in six years.

That has led to a busy transfer window at Bloomfield Road, with no fewer than eight senior signings joining the club already this summer.

However, there may still be a few issues for the club to address as we approach the new season, which the Tangerines begin away at Bristol City on the 7th August.

So here, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas that could be facing Blackpool manager Neil Critchley before his side return to action in a fortnight’s time.

A lack of experience

One issue that Blackpool may want to address with their outstanding business in the window, is the addition of some extra experience to the side.

As things stand, striker Gary Madine and newly signed centre back Richard Keogh, are the only outfield players on the books at Bloomfield Road who are at least 30 years of age. That could therefore, place a lot of emphasis on younger members of the club’s squad.

While that may not be a concern from a physical perspective, you do wonder whether the pressure of re-establishing the club in the division, could call for the addition of some extra insight from more established individuas, who have become more used to tasks such as that in their careers so far.

Goalscoring support for Jerry Yates

Securing a new contract for last season’s top scorer Jerry Yates earlier this week was a big coup for Blackpool, but you do still wonder there may be something of an over reliance on him next season.

Of the Seasiders’ other centre forward options you might expect to compete for a place in the XI at this moment in time, Gary Madine and Joe Nuttall have not exactly been prolific in recent times, while Shayne Lavery remains relatively untested outside of Northern Ireland.

An extra source of goals could therefore be a useful addition for Blackpool to make in what remains of the window, then they do not risk leaving themselves short on firepower if Yates is hit by any fitness or suspension issues this season.