2 dilemmas facing Nathan Jones at Luton Town as opening game v Peterborough edges closer

Luton Town will be hoping to challenge higher up the Championship table in the 2021/22 season, after showing promising signs during last year’s campaign.

The Hatters finished 12th in the second-tier standings last term, and will be hoping they can go from strength to strength moving forwards, whilst under the watchful eye of Nathan Jones.

Luton have added to their squad over the summer, with the likes of Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke and Cameron Jerome arriving at Kenilworth Road, as Jones looks to add depth to his first-team squad.

The Hatters are set to take on Peterborough United in their first league match of the new Championship campaign, in what could potentially be a tricky test.

Posh won promotion from League One last season, and will be keen to make a positive start to life back in the second-tier.

We take a look at TWO dilemmas that Nathan Jones will be facing at Luton Town ahead of their season opener against Peterborough United on Saturday 7th August.

Resolving Gabriel Osho’s future

Osho signed for Luton back in the summer of 2020, but his move to Kenilworth Road certainly hasn’t gone as the defender would have originally planned.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to just one appearance in total for the Luton Town senior team, and has already been linked with a permanent move away from the club.

Football League World have recently exclusively revealed that Portsmouth and Ipswich Town have joined Peterborough United, Huddersfield Town and Derby County in the race to sign the defender.

That report also revealed that Luton are open to sending Osho out on loan this summer, but it remains to be seen as to which club he’ll move to at this stage.

Which player should lead the line for the Hatters?

Luton Town certainly aren’t short of attacking options for their season opener against Peterborough United, and it’ll be interesting to see who Nathan Jones opts to start for that clash at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo, Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome (pictured above) are some of the options that the Hatters boss can call upon, and the strength in depth in that area will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters heading into the new season.

With James Collins leaving the club earlier this year in favour of a move to Cardiff City, they’ve certainly needed to find an alternative to him, and Jones will be hoping that he has found that in some of his summer signings.