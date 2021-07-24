2 dilemmas facing Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City as opening game v Barnsley edges closer

Cardiff City will be looking to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship once again, after catching the eye with some strong performances under the management of Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds finished () in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to go a couple of steps further in the race to return to the Premier League.

McCarthy has wasted no time in adding to his squad during the summer transfer window, whilst there have also been players depart the club.

Most notably, Harry Wilson returned to Liverpool from his loan spell at the Cardiff City Stadium, and the Welshman wont’ be set for a second spell with the Bluebirds, as he’s set to sign for Championship rivals Fulham this summer.

Cardiff are set to take on Barnsley in their opening match of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, in what is likely to be a tricky test against a side that finished in the play-offs last term.

We take a look at TWO dilemmas that Mick McCarthy will be facing ahead of their opening league match of the season against the Tykes.

Who will lead the line?

Kieffer Moore seems as though he’ll be the obvious suggestion to lead the line for Cardiff City, but McCarthy isn’t exactly short of options to choose from this season.

The likes of James Collins will provide tough competition for his starting spot, whilst the likes of Isaac Vassell and Mark Harris will be keen to play their part in the 2021/22 campaign.

Moore netted 20 goals in 42 appearances last season for Cardiff City, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can replicate those impressive showings this term, as they look to return to the Premier League.

Should some younger faces be included in the starting XI?

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has already shown willing to play some of the club’s younger players during pre-season, and sections of the club’s supporters could be eager to see them in competitive action in their season opener against Barnsley in under a month’s time.

The likes of Isaak Davies and Sam Bowen have featured during pre-season, and McCarthy will have a decision to make on whether they’ve got a role to play against the Tykes in August.