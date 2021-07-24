2 dilemmas facing Mark Robins at Coventry City as opening game v Forest edges closer

There is just over 2 weeks until Coventry City’s Championship 2021-22 campaign kicks off and Mark Robins will be looking to build on the 16th placed finish that the Sky Blues managed in their first year back in the second tier since 2012.

Despite being one of the lower spenders of the division, Coventry finished above the likes of Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Derby County in a campaign that must be considered a success.

The club have been given a huge boost for this season as they return to the city after a two-year spell at St. Andrew’s in Birmingham, and several exciting additions to the squad have been made.

With Robins having more options than ever, he has a few selection dilemmas ahead of the season opener on August 8 against Nottingham Forest – let’s look at TWO that could cause him a headache.

O’Hare or Bright? Or both?

Coventry fans were excited last week when the return of Bright Enobakhare was confirmed on a permanent basis, two years after he was a loanee at the Ricoh Arena.

Enobakhare spent time at AEK Athens and East Bengal following his departure from Wolves but he’s now a Sky Blue for the next two years, and he will be looking to bring the fans to their feet with his dazzling footwork and creativity.

The only issue is that Bright is naturally an attacking midfielder, and with Robins usually playing a 3-4-1-2 formation, you’d think there’s only room for one of him and Callum O’Hare at the start of the match.

Along with Gustavo Hamer, O’Hare was Coventry’s marquee addition last season from Aston Villa and provided eight Championship assists, so he may end up getting the nod over the returning Enobakhare to start the season.

Which strikers to choose

As mentioned previously, Robins’ favoured system of a 3-4-1-2 means that he will surely be selecting two strikers against Forest, and he has four to choose from.

Tyler Walker and Matty Godden return from last season, with the two scoring 13 between them last season, and they’ve been joined by Swedish loanee Viktor Gyokeres on a permanent basis from Brighton and Martyn Waghorn has swapped Derby County for the Sky Blues.

With his vast Championship experience Robins will probably be tempted to chuck Waghorn in for his competitive debut, and he would love to get one over Forest being a former Derby man, but he could also decide to stick with what he knows from last season with a Walker and Godden partnership.

It’s certainly a welcome problem to have and there should be many goals to come for the Sky Blues next season with their options.