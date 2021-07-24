2 dilemmas facing Marco Silva at Fulham as opening game v Middlesbrough edges closer

Fulham have plenty of work do in the next few weeks before their opening game of the Championship season against Middlesbrough on Sunday, August 8.

It has been all change at Fulham in terms of their managerial situation in the off-season since they were relegated from the Premier League. Scott Parker left Craven Cottage and has decided to move onto Championship rivals Bournemouth.

While they have opted to appoint former Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva to replace their former midfielder in the dugout.

The Portuguese coach has a lot of work to do to prove himself with the way things ended for him at Goodison Park but he has a decent enough record to suggest he could be a good fit for Fulham.

The pressure will be on Fulham to get off to a strong start to the campaign and Silva’s side will be aiming to make sure they secure a win in their opening game against Middlesbrough. However, there are a few issues that will need to be sorted before that can happen.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Silva is facing ahead of the opening clash with Middlesbrough…

Getting the right players in key areas of the squad

Fulham have so far struggled to make any sort of progress in the transfer window and Silva is yet to be able to make a new addition to his side since taking over from Parker.

There have been also been a number of key departures in the summer from Craven Cottage including the likes of Kevin McDonald and Marcus Bettinelli. They have also lost plenty of other loanees that were a key part of their side in the Premier League last term.

Silva’s side are attempting to secure a move for a new forward and a more creative player and they have been linked recently with a potential move for Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz. Although their opening loan-to-buy offer has been rejected.

While it has been reported by Goal that Fulham are now leading the chase to secure the signature of Harry Wilson from Liverpool who has been a long-term target for them.

While the latest report from The Sun has revealed that they are closing in on the £10 million signing of the 24-year-old

There have also been one or two transfer reports suggesting that Fulham are in the market to add to their midfield options.

According to reports Silva’s side are interested in making a move for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes. While they have also been linked with a potential move for Tom Trybull.

Sorting out the long-term future of key players

Another major issue that Silva is facing ahead of Fulham’s opening game of the season against Middlesbrough is what to do with the long-term futures of some key players at Craven Cottage.

That comes with a couple of players having been linked consistently with a potential exit from the club since the start of the summer transfer window.

The future of midfielder Jean Michael Seri is once again in doubt this summer with him having been linked with a potential return to Turkish side Galatasaray.

However, it has been reported by The Athletic that Silva is an admirer of him and that could suggest that he might yet remain with the club.

Meanwhile, Aleksander Mitrovic has been linked with a potential move away from Fulham throughout the summer window. Following Parker’s departure and Silva’s arrival Football League World believes that his chances of remaining at Craven Cottage have been improved.

Finally, defender Antonee Robinson is also being linked with a potential departure from Craven Cottage this summer as well.

It has been reported that Manchester City and Wolves are both interested in making a potential move for him. While the latest report from The Sun has indicated that a move to Wolves might be his preference due to the game time he would get.

It is vital that their futures are resolved one way or another in the near future so Silva knows who he will be working with.