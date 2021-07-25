2 dilemmas facing Grant McCann at Hull City as opening game v Preston edges closer

Grant McCann is currently focused on turning Hull City into a well established Sky Bet Championship side after getting the Tigers promoted as League One winners last season.

It has already been a busy transfer window for the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit, with the likes of Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Randell Williams, Ryan Longman and Nathan Baxter all joining from Portsmouth, Luton Town, Exeter City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Meanwhile the likes of Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs and George Long have all moved on for pastures new with Luton, QPR and Millwall.

With so many new additions coming into the KCOM Stadium, McCann certainly has a good few decisions to make over the next few weeks.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that McCann is facing as the Preston North End game approaches…

Keane Lewis-Potter or Ryan Longman on the left?

The addition of Longman on loan from Brighton has certainly given McCann more to think about with regards to the spot on the left hand side of the attack.

Lewis-Potter was a regular starter in that role last season and will now have some much needed competition to contend with.

Longman is also capable of playing through the centre as an out and out striker when required, so there is potential for the two to start in the same team.

However it appears that it will be a straight shootout between the two youngsters for a spot in the front three against Preston.

Josh Magennis or Tom Eaves through the centre?

The two towering strikers took it in turns to lead the line for the Tigers last season and it appears that it will be the same moving into the current campaign.

Both players offer a clear aerial threat, whilst Magennis is arguably a lot better at dropping deep and linking the play than Eaves.

Preston are a pretty physical side, so McCann will have to work out which player is best to go for up against North End.

With Magennis having banged goals in for fun last term, it would be fair to assume that he will win this battle to start the season opener.