2 dilemmas facing Gary Rowett at Millwall as opening game v QPR edges closer

Millwall’s 2021/22 Championship campaign gets underway in just under two weeks when they face Mark Warburton’s Queens Park Rangers.

The Lions have been back in pre-season training for a few weeks now and in their preparations for the upcoming season, they have recruited five new players and may want a couple more before the transfer window closes next month.

Benik Afobe (loan), George Long, Scott Malone, George Saville have all come in as solid second-tier options and the promising Daniel Ballard will get his first taste of Championship football after spending time on loan at Blackpool last term.

And although manager Gary Rowett has addressed key positions during the summer, there are also a couple of other things the 47-year-old needs to sort out over the next month or so.

We take a look at two dilemmas facing the Millwall manager as their Championship season approaches.

22 things all Millwall fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year was Millwall founded? 1884 1885 1886 1887

What to do with Jed Wallace

Winger Jed Wallace was Millwall’s top scorer last season with ten league goals and set up seven more in the process, making the 27-year-old a reliable source of goals.

This season wasn’t a fluke either, Wallace has been a key figure for the south-east London side since he arrived permanently in 2017 and was part of the 2016/17 League One promotion campaign.

But after signing a fresh deal at The Den back in 2018, the winger is yet to agree terms on a contract extension and will leave the club for free next summer if he fails to come to an agreement with the club.

According to South London Press, Millwall had opened talks with the 27-year-back way back in April but at the end of last month, Gary Rowett revealed he may be waiting for potential offers from elsewhere.

Wallace is such an integral part of the club, but the club’s hierarchy may want to cash in on him this summer to ensure they don’t lose him for free in 2022.

If he does depart, Rowett may need to adapt his system to cope with the loss of his key player and with the season now less than two weeks away, the club needs to be decisive with this situation to make things clearer for the boss.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s potential move

Icelander Bodvarsson has been linked with a move away from the Championship side this summer after failing to make any real impact at the club since joining in 2019.

Earlier this month, he was said to be subject of interest from League One rivals Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon and could be sold this summer if an offer comes in for him.

If this happens, they may want to invest in another forward even with Stoke City’s Benik Afobe joining on a season-long loan, because Kenneth Zahore’s exit back to West Brom in the summer left Millwall looking a little light in the attacking department.

They won’t want to be relying on just Afobe and Wallace to be their two main goalscoring outlets, so the addition of another forward is likely to be on Rowett’s to-do list this summer with Matt Smith’s deal running out next summer and Bodvarsson seemingly on his way out.

It’s a dilemma that needs to be addressed and if they can get it right, it could help them to improve on both their goals tally and league position from last season. They finished in 11th in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 47 goals in 46 league games.