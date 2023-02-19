2 dilemmas facing Carlos Corberan ahead of West Brom’s trip to Watford

West Brom will look to close the gap on the play-off places to just a point as they face Watford on Monday night.

Carlos Corberan has done a remarkable job at the Hawthorns since his appointment but one win in the last four games is the first signs of a mini-blip under the Spaniard.

Of course, there won’t be any panicking, and Albion will be delighted with the way they’ve improved under the former Huddersfield chief.

However, there’s no time to rest on their laurels, as the Baggies target promotion and they face a tough test against former boss Slaven Bilic and his Watford side, who have similar ambitions this season.

And, here we look at TWO dilemmas facing Corberan ahead of the game at Vicarage Road…

Does Marc Albrighton start?

Bringing in Albrighton was seen as a coup and there was a lot of excitement after the winger enjoyed a very productive debut in the victory over Coventry.

But, like many of his teammates, Albrighton hasn’t impressed in the past two games and he was replaced just after the hour mark in the draw with Blackburn last time out.

Grady Diangana did well after coming on, providing the side with a spark in the final third and he could come into Corberan’s thinking for this one, with Albrighton’s place under threat.

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

Daryl Dike or Brandon Thomas-Asante

A regular dilemma for Corberan has been who to pick to lead the line.

Brandon Thomas-Asante started against Rovers in the week but it’s generally been Daryl Dike who has been the main man when he is fit and available.

So, you would expect the American to get the nod but Albion are ready to embark on a busy period and it’s good for the boss that he has two good strikers to pick from in what is a crucial role in the team.