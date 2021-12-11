2 dilemmas Darren Moore has at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Crewe clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to boost their League One promotion hopes on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Gresty Road to face Crewe Alexandra.

The Owls go into the game unbeaten in their last 11 league outings, and are eighth in the third-tier standings, two points adrift of the play-off places.

Crewe meanwhile, are second from bottom of the table, and start the weekend four points from safety, although they will be lifted by their 2-0 win over Lincoln City in midweek.

As a result, this could still be something of a tricky challenge for the Owls, as they aim to keep within reach of those all important top six spots.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing Moore going into this game, right here.

Can you get 100% on this 28-question Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 28 What number does George Byers wear for the club? 12 13 14 15

Does he risk Josh Windass?

It’s fair to say that Josh Windass made quite a return to action for Wednesday after an injury start to the campaign.

The attacker has scored twice and provided one assist in just two league appearances for the club this season, although he then dropped out of the matchday squad again for the goalless draw with Portsmouth in midweek.

Moore has since suggested that Windass is back in contention to feature again at Crewe, but given the importance of the 27-year-old to the Owls, they must be sure he is not at risk of suffering any further setbacks that keep him on the sidelines for any extended period of time.

Can they get wins on the road?

Although Wednesday have been hard to beat this season, they have also struggled to pick up as many wins as they would have liked, particularly away from home.

The Owls have won just three of the 11 league games they have played away from Hillsborough since the start of the campaign, and that is a record they will surely have to improve if they are to break into the automatic promotion spots this season.

Saturday’s game could be an opportunity for them to do that, and Moore may need to find a way to help his side cope with the weight of that expectation, to claim all three points in less familiar surroundings.