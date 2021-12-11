2 dilemmas Chris Wilder has at Middlesbrough ahead of Stoke clash

Middlesbrough will be looking to continue their impressive recent form under Chris Wilder on Saturday afternoon, when they face Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium.

‘Boro come into this game looking to claim a third consecutive win, after victories over Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Wilder’s side start the day ninth in the table, five points off the top six, so a win here could be significant with regards to their hopes of mounting a play-off place this season.

Indeed, with Stoke currently sixth in the table, this does present something of an opportunity for ‘Boro to make a statement of intent in the promotion battle.

But with the Potters winning 2-0 away to another good side in strong form in the shape of QPR last time out, this may not be an easy task for ‘Boro.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing Wilder ahead of that game, right here.

Who does Fry replace?

The sight of Dael Fry will no doubt have been a welcome one for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion last weekend.

After two months out through injury, the centre back made his return to action as a late substitue in the 1-0 win over Swansea.

As a result, the influential centre back may now be ready to return to the starting lineup, which would certainly be a boost for ‘Boro.

It would however, mean that Wilder has to drop another defender from the XI, which may not be an easy decision to make, with the defensive trio of Anfernee Dijksteel, Sol Bamba and Paddy McNair having been in impressive form recently.

Can ‘Boro’s quiet attack breakthrough Stoke’s solid defence?

It would arguably be fair to say that the goals have not exactly been flowing for Middlesbrough this season.

With ‘Boro so far scoring 24 goals in 21 league games this season, only one team in the top half of table has found the net less than Wilder’s side since the start of the campaign.

That could make things difficult against a Stoke side who are strong defensively right now, with only the top three of Fulham, Bournemouth and West Brom conceding fewer than the Potters.

You feel therefore, that this will be a big test of what Wilder is able to get out of his side in attack, which could be key to ‘Boro’s chances of claiming a top six spot this season.