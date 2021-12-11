2 dilemmas Carlos Corberan has at Huddersfield Town ahead of Coventry clash

Huddersfield Town are currently five points from the Championship play-off positions and are occupying 11th place in the second-tier standings.

Carlos Corberan’s side enjoyed a good start to the new campaign, but a run of five points from six games has left them lurking around mid-table.

The Terriers were unable to secure all three points at Barnsley last Saturday, in a game that they will look back as being very winnable.

Coventry City travel to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow, who find themselves without a Championship victory in their last four games.

Despite still operating near the top end of the division, the Sky Blues are now a point outside the play-off positions, after what was an excellent start to their second campaign back in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that Carlos Corberan will have before today’s kick-off…

Does Matty Pearson come back in?

Huddersfield have operated with three centre-backs for the vast majority of the season thus far, but against the Tykes, Matty Pearson dropped down to the bench and the Terriers opted for a four-at-the-back formation.

The former Luton Town defender has 19 Championship starts to his name this season, proving to be an integral member of the squad.

It remains to be seen if their switch to back four was purely set up against Barnsley, or whether this could be something they will continue with as the season progresses.

Will Danny Grant get his chance?

Danny Grant has been sidelined for nearly a year but is closing in on a return to action.

The Irishman is yet to feature for the Terriers in league action but there still appears to be plenty of excitement around his name.

The winger played for Huddersfield’s B-team during the week, putting in an eye-catching display that could result in him playing a part today.

At just 21 years of age, Grant is an exciting talent within the Huddersfield set up and Corberan will be hoping to have him in the squad as soon as possible.

However, given the amount of time he has missed, it is likely that he will be eased back.