2 dilemmas Carlos Corberan has at Huddersfield Town ahead of Bristol City clash

Huddersfield Town have been on a poor run of form but they have a chance to get back to winning ways against a lowly Bristol City side at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Following an exciting and maybe unexpected start to the season, the Terriers were flying high at one point in fourth position despite a summer transfer window of no spending.

Things have somewhat gone downhill though and now the Yorkshire side have not won in four matches as they now sit in 10th position.

What changes may the Spaniard make though ahead of the match with Nigel Pearson’s side? Let’s look at two dilemmas that he faces ahead of kick-off.

A change back to the usual system?

Huddersfield fans have gotten used to Corberan’s side lining up in a 3-4-3 formation – but things have changed in the last few matches.

He’s lined up in a 4-3-3 but it hasn’t brought the results, and with Pearson having the Robins starting with three defenders now it begs the question – is it time to revert back to the tried and trusted system?

It may do the Terriers good to match City up this afternoon but that would mean going with two strikers – they have some options though if Corberan decides to do that.

Use Rhodes?

Jordan Rhodes made a triumphant return to the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer having left Sheffield Wednesday – but things haven’t gone his way so far.

A crippling back injury has set the experienced striker back but he made an appearance in a matchday squad for the first time since August last weekend.

He didn’t get onto the pitch against Coventry but he will be chomping at the bit to impress and score for the fans once again – something he did a lot of in his first stint at the club.

Rhodes cannot be expected to start just yet but a substitute appearance may lift the morale and even bring some good fortune to the club.