2 Derby County youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

It’s been a difficult 18 months or so for Derby County, who now look destined for League One with another nine-point deduction expected to be confirmed soon.

There is some positivity surrounding the club, however, with progress on a takeover seemingly being made and a number of the young players in Wayne Rooney’s squad impressing.

The Rams academy has produced some talented players over the years and one of the few benefits of Rooney’s current threadbare squad is the opportunities it is allowing some of the promising talents at Pride Park.

Here, we look at two Derby youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game…

Festy Ebosele

Festy Ebosele made his debut last season but has begun to establish himself in the senior side in the current campaign.

The Republic of Ireland U21s international is a right-back by trade but has been converted into a winger by Rooney, who feels his pace and dynamism make him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

He was handed his first Championship start against Millwall ahead of the international break and did not disappoint, scoring the opener in Derby’s 1-1 draw at the Den.

Clearly, the 19-year-old is not the finished product yet but he seems to have won the trust of Rooney already and certainly looks like a player with a very bright future.

As a young attacker, learning under the former England and Manchester United captain will certainly do him no harm.

28 questions about some of Derby County’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What year was Matej Vydra born? 1991 1992 1993 1994

Dylan Williams

Moving from the right flank to the left, 18-year-old defender Dylan Williams caught the eye earlier this season when he helped the Rams keep a clean sheet and win a point away from home against West Bromwich Albion, who were top of the league at the time.

In Lee Buchanan, Derby have a talented, up-and-coming left-back ahead of Williams in the pecking order but the teenager looks a bright prospect in his own right.

He may have to wait for his chance to feature regularly for the East Midlands club but he’s someone that has clearly already impressed Rooney, with the manager happy to use him against some quality Championship opposition.

That bodes very well for the future.