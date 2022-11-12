2 Derby County youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Paul Warne has endured a mixed start as Derby County manager as he looks to put together a squad capable of promotion from League One this season.

It’s been a huge transitional summer for the Rams who needed to recruit a new team after administration decimated the club last season.

They have had a mixed start to the season so far but do find themselves on the edge of the playoffs in 7th as they look to build some consistency before the December run-in.

There have been a raft of youngsters who have broken into the first team in recent years due to the club needing to play them as a result of cost-cutting under the previous ownership.

The likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Eiran Cashin have all established themselves as key players and will be vital to the success of the club in the coming seasons.

But there are still several young players on the fringes of the first team who could do with a loan spell to ensure their development isn’t stalled as a result of a lack of game time.

Derby’s squad is already lacking in numbers but the youngsters in question will benefit massively with regular game time which will no doubt enhance the quality of the squad for the future.

With that in mind, here are two Derby youngsters who could do with a loan move in January.

Liam Thompson

Thompson broke onto the scene last season with a series of tenacious displays including a man of the match performance against promotion chasing Bournemouth.

This season though, Thompson has struggled and has made just six substitute appearances and finds himself far down the pecking order.

Whether the physicality has been a step up, or there’s a loss of confidence there is unknown but it’s certain Thompson would benefit from regular game time elsewhere if he continues to struggle to get into the first team.

Jumping to another League One club, or even League Two may benefit the youngster as he gets used to a more physical first team football at a lower level.

Jake Rooney

The summer signing from Burnley has been on the cusp of the first team this season and has impressed in his cameos.

His full debut in the League Cup against Mansfield pointed to a calm, composed ball playing defender who is capable of playing in midfield.

However, despite a defensive injury crisis, Rooney has been unable to get regular minutes and could benefit from a loan spell elsewhere.

He’s still a young, raw player who has shown real glimpses of quality, but he will be itching to play more football with Warne perhaps favouring more experienced personnel as he looks to mould a promotion winning team.