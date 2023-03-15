2 Derby County youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season

Derby County will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Oxford United by securing a positive result in their meeting with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

A brace from Louie Sibley and an own-goal from Sam Long allowed the Rams to secure all three points at the Kassam Stadium last weekend.

Having climbed up to fifth in the League One standings following this triumph, Derby’s aim for the remainder of the regular campaign will be to qualify for the play-offs.

The Rams hold a four-point advantage over Wycombe Wanderers who lead the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish.

Regardless of what division Derby find themselves in later this year, the club’s younger players will be determined to make inroads at senior level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Derby youngsters that could be ones to watch in the 2023/24 season.

Check them out below…

Bartosz Cybulski

A product of Derby’s academy, Bartosz Cybulksi made his debut for the Rams in their FA Cup clash with Chorley in 2021.

During the first half of the current term, the forward was deployed on two occasions by the Rams in the EFL Trophy.

Loaned out to Solihull Moors in December, Cybulski went on to show some signs of promise for the non-league outfit before returning to Pride Park earlier this month.

The 20-year-old managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the National League as he gained some vital experience at senior level.

By impressing in pre-season for Derby, Cybulski could potentially bolster his chances of claiming a regular spot in the club’s match-day squad in the 2023/24 campaign.

Kwaku Oduroh

Kwaku Oduroh will also be keen to make inroads at senior level next season.

Signed by Derby last year, the right-back has been utilised exclusively by the club in cup competitions during the current term.

Oduroh featured on three occasions in the EFL Trophy for the Rams while he also represented the club in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Currently being deployed at Under-21 level, Oduroh will need to produce some assured displays in the remainder of the term in order to capture Paul Warne’s attention.

By making strides in terms of his development, there is a possibility that the 20-year-old could go on to compete for the right-back role later this year with Jake Rooney who has been deployed in this position in two of the club’s last three league games.

