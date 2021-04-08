2 Derby County wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Derby County’s off-field situation has finally been resolved with Erik Alonso completing his purchase of the club subject to EFL approval.

The Rams have endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch, and haven’t really been able to flex their muscles in the transfer market financially.

But they will be hoping that they can move forward with Alonso following Bin Zayed International’s failure to take over the club, after a tough season.

Are these 17 facts about Derby County’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Derby County did not have an official club badge when they were first founded – True or false? True False

Derby had to cash in on the likes of Morgan Whittaker, who joined Swansea for a substantial six-figure fee, and Kaide Gordon, who was regarded as the best 16-year-old in the country before joining Liverpool for around £1million.

It is a shame to miss out on the development of these youngsters only to raise funds, but there is still a growing number of talented players coming through the ranks at Pride Park.

Here, we take a look at two wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money…

Jack Stretton

Wayne Rooney will be looking to bolster his attacking options this summer, and there could already be a young, up and coming player for him to use.

Stretton has made four appearances in the Championship for Derby this season, and has recently been recalled from his loan spell at the National League with Stockport County.

He scored three goals in five games for Stockport to aid their chances of pushing towards the title, and he could have some part to play next season, rather than going out and splashing the cash on a new centre-forward.

Bobby Duncan

Duncan could be another youngster who we see emerge next season.

The former Liverpool man has been unable to force his way into the first-team picture as of yet, after arriving from Fiorentina in September.

But he has been a regular starter for Derby’s Under-23s’, and could benefit from a regular run of games next season.