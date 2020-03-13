2 Derby County tweaks Cocu should consider making against Millwall tomorrow

Derby County will be hoping to keep their play-off dream alive tomorrow, as the Rams prepare to take on Millwall at The Den.

A top-six finish has emerged as a real possibility for the Rams in recent weeks, with wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers taking them up to within five points off the play-off places.

Derby – who currently sit 12th in the Championship with only nine matches left to play – will know that, in a league where anyone can beat anyone, that gap is likely to shorten between now and May.

On Saturday, Phillip Cocu’s side take on another top-six contender in Millwall in London, with Gary Rowett’s men sitting two points off sixth after a thrilling 3-0 away win over Nottingham Forest last time out.

A win for Derby could see them jump into real contention of a top-six finish, though, and Cocu will be urging his side to replicate the same level of performance they produced against Wednesday a fortnight ago.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks Cocu should consider making against Millwall this weekend…

Lawrence in for Knight

Knight has been impressive in Derby’s last two games, scoring in the win over Wednesday and playing a key role in the win over Blackburn.

But with nine games remaining and a tough, physically demanding encounter with Millwall now on the horizon, it could be time for Cocu to revert to experience pick his more proven players.

Lawrence is back available for selection after limping off in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, and should reclaim his place out wide.

The winger has been in fine form in 2020, and he will be looking to maintain that at The Den.

Rooney in for Shinnie

Shinnie was also impressive in the win over Blackburn, and it was his shot which led to Chris Martin following in and tapping home the rebound to make it 2-0 on the day.

But Derby need their best players to help win the game this weekend, and it would be somewhat surprising to see Rooney left on the bench as he looks to return from a spell out with injury.

The former Man United man’s experience and quality will be beneficial as the Rams look to close the gap on sixth, and before his injury, he was outstanding alongside Max Bird deep in midfield.