2 Derby County transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Despite what has been a turbulent summer for Derby County off the pitch, they made a steady start to life on it this season.

The Rams currently sit 15th in the Championship after four games, having yielded five points from a possible 12 so far.

Wayne Rooney’s side have responded well to suffering late heartbreak at Peterborough United, beating Hull City by a goal to nil on the road, before drawing 0-0 with Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Rooney has been unable to flex his muscles in the transfer window so far due to a variety of off-field problems, but he will be hopeful of progress on that front with Deadline Day looming.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that are looming over the club right now, as the 31st of August fast approaches…

Will anyone come in?

It sounds simple, but this is the biggest dilemma for Rooney at the moment. Simply, will he be able to sign anyone?

The Rams are currently operating under a transfer embargo, meaning that they have only been able to bring in free agents this summer.

Of course, Phil Jagielka, Sam Baldock and Ravel Morrison have all been positive so far, but it would be naive to think that you can have a successful season bringing in only ageing free agents.

Rooney will be desperate for the club to come out of its embargo and be allowed to sign whoever he wants. Ultimately, he just wants free reins to go and make his own signings.

At the moment, it is unclear as to whether he will be able to do so.

Will any of his players leave?

Some clubs have been looking to take advantage of Derby’s problematic situation off the pitch this summer, by looking to poach some of their key players.

Nottingham Forest, Derby’s bitter rivals, have been in for Lee Buchanan and have had multiple bids rejected for the defender.

Elsewhere, Tom Lawrence has been linked with West Brom, and there has also been speculation surrounding Kamil Jozwiak’s future.

Of course, Derby have managed to keep hold of them for now, but as the clock ticks down until the deadline and clubs start to become more and more desperate to keep players in, could that change?